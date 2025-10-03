OpenAI denies poaching xAI staff, labels Musk's lawsuit groundless
What's the story
OpenAI is seeking to have a lawsuit from Elon Musk's AI start-up, xAI, dismissed, claiming it is an attempt to distract from xAI's own failures. The lawsuit accuses OpenAI of stealing technology and poaching employees. However, OpenAI's lawyers have called the claims "groundless" and said they don't need or want anyone's trade secrets to achieve their mission.
Legal dispute
xAI sued OpenAI last week
Last week, xAI sued OpenAI in a federal court in San Francisco. The lawsuit accuses OpenAI of poaching employees and stealing intellectual property. The legal battle is the latest chapter in the ongoing feud between Musk and Sam Altman, who co-founded OpenAI 10 years ago.
Allegations
Trade secrets lawsuit
The trade secrets lawsuit from xAI alleges that OpenAI has hired at least eight of Musk's employees. The company claims this was part of a larger effort by OpenAI to steal its proprietary information. OpenAI's lawyers have alleged that the lawsuit is aimed at intimidating employees who chose to leave and work elsewhere in the AI industry. They said, "This case is clearly designed to generate publicity to bully and threaten those employees."