OpenAI denies poaching xAI staff, labels Musk's lawsuit groundless

Last week, xAI sued OpenAI in a federal court in San Francisco. The lawsuit accuses OpenAI of poaching employees and stealing intellectual property. The legal battle is the latest chapter in the ongoing feud between Musk and Sam Altman , who co-founded OpenAI 10 years ago.

Allegations

Trade secrets lawsuit

The trade secrets lawsuit from xAI alleges that OpenAI has hired at least eight of Musk's employees. The company claims this was part of a larger effort by OpenAI to steal its proprietary information. OpenAI's lawyers have alleged that the lawsuit is aimed at intimidating employees who chose to leave and work elsewhere in the AI industry. They said, "This case is clearly designed to generate publicity to bully and threaten those employees."