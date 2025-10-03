Pre-owned luxury market in India sees tier-2 cities boom

Revolution in watch sales

Watches and handbags are leading this surge—there was even a ₹1.6 crore watch sold to a buyer from a tier-II city, according to Arjun Singh Hira of chronoseconds.com.

Ethos COO Mukul Khanna called the growth in pre-owned watches "revolution," and is evaluating expansion of their Second Movement boutiques.

Smaller cities such as Ajmer and Raipur now collectively contribute up to 45% of timepiece sales, showing just how much aspirations (and spending power) have shifted outside the metros.