Pre-owned luxury market in India sees tier-2 cities boom
India's pre-owned luxury scene is booming, with sales jumping four times in just the past year.
The big surprise? A significant portion of this demand is coming from smaller cities, where people are snapping up high-end watches and handbags.
Retailers are stepping up by offering more certified, authenticated products to match these new tastes.
Revolution in watch sales
Watches and handbags are leading this surge—there was even a ₹1.6 crore watch sold to a buyer from a tier-II city, according to Arjun Singh Hira of chronoseconds.com.
Ethos COO Mukul Khanna called the growth in pre-owned watches "revolution," and is evaluating expansion of their Second Movement boutiques.
Smaller cities such as Ajmer and Raipur now collectively contribute up to 45% of timepiece sales, showing just how much aspirations (and spending power) have shifted outside the metros.