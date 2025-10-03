Tesla shareholders, state officials urge rejection of Musk's $1T pay

A coalition of Tesla shareholders and state officials has urged investors to reject Elon Musk 's proposed $1 trillion pay package at the company's November meeting. The group, which includes SOC Investment Group and several state treasurers from Nevada, New Mexico, and Connecticut, has also called for the rejection of directors Ira Ehrenpreis, Joe Gebbia, and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson.

Concerns raised Coalition's criticism of Tesla board The coalition has criticized the Tesla board for its "relentless pursuit" of retaining Musk, citing it as a reason for their opposition. They argue that this focus has hindered progress on key goals set at the last annual meeting. The group also pointed to declining operational and financial performance as well as a "failure to provide meaningful real-time oversight of management."

Defense mounted Tesla defends Musk's proposed compensation plan In response to the criticism, Tesla has defended its proposed $1 trillion compensation plan for Musk. The company said the performance incentive plan aligns Musk's pay with shareholder value creation "of trillions of dollars." "If Elon Musk doesn't deliver results, he receives nothing," Tesla added in a post on X.