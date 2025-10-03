Zomato's parent Eternal grants ESOPs worth ₹211 crore

Eternal, the parent company of Zomato , has announced a new round of employee stock options (ESOPs). The move covers 64.13 lakh equity shares under different ESOP plans. The company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee approved the grant under three plans: Foodie Bay Employee Stock Option Plan 2014, Zomato Employee Stock Option Plan 2021, and Zomato Employee Stock Option Plan 2024.

Valuation Valuation of newly issued ESOPs At Eternal's current share price of ₹330, the newly issued ESOPs are valued at a whopping ₹211 crore. Prior to this, the company had issued 10.13 lakh ESOPs worth around ₹33 crore under its 2021 Zomato Employee Stock Option Plan. This shows a consistent effort by Eternal to incentivize and reward its employees through stock options.

Share acquisition Institutional interest in Eternal shares On Wednesday, Bank of America's investment banking arm, BoFA Securities Europe SA, acquired 8.2 million shares of Eternal in a bulk deal. The shares were purchased from Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE at ₹325.5 per share, amounting to nearly ₹267 crore. This major transaction highlights the growing interest in Eternal and its subsidiaries such as Zomato among institutional investors.