Invesco launches India Consumption Fund: What to know
Invesco Mutual Fund just rolled out the India Consumption Fund, an open-ended equity scheme focused on companies set to gain from India's booming consumer market.
The New Fund Offer (NFO) runs from October 3-17, 2025, and aims for long-term growth by investing across sectors like consumer goods, finance, pharma, e-commerce, hospitality, and media.
Fund's strategy, risk level
This fund mixes top-down and bottom-up strategies to spot opportunities in trends like rising incomes and digital adoption.
It's rated "Very High" on the risk scale—so expect the usual ups and downs that come with thematic funds tied to specific sectors.
Key details for investors
Managed by Manish Poddar and Amit Ganatra, there's no entry load.
If you exit within three months, there's a 0.5% fee; after that it's free to withdraw.
You can start with as little as ₹1,000.
Can you invest?
If you're looking for exposure to India's consumption story and don't mind higher risks for potentially bigger rewards over time, this could be worth a look.
Just keep in mind: sector-focused funds can swing more than diversified ones—so it suits those comfortable riding out volatility for long-term gains.