Invesco launches India Consumption Fund: What to know

Invesco Mutual Fund just rolled out the India Consumption Fund, an open-ended equity scheme focused on companies set to gain from India's booming consumer market. The New Fund Offer (NFO) runs from October 3-17, 2025, and aims for long-term growth by investing across sectors like consumer goods, finance, pharma, e-commerce, hospitality, and media.

Fund's strategy, risk level This fund mixes top-down and bottom-up strategies to spot opportunities in trends like rising incomes and digital adoption.

It's rated "Very High" on the risk scale—so expect the usual ups and downs that come with thematic funds tied to specific sectors.

Key details for investors Managed by Manish Poddar and Amit Ganatra, there's no entry load.

If you exit within three months, there's a 0.5% fee; after that it's free to withdraw.

You can start with as little as ₹1,000.