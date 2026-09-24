OpenAI asks court to dismiss xAI lawsuit over Apple partnership

OpenAI has denied any wrongdoing in the case, arguing that its partnership with Apple was not exclusive.

The company also contends that evidence from Musk's SpaceX, which went public in June, contradicts xAI's claims of competitive harm.

SpaceX's initial public offering registration statement is "replete with disclosures diametrically opposed" to xAI's claims, OpenAI said in its court filing.

Notably, X has already reached a settlement with Apple.