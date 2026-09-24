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Home / News / Business News / OpenAI asks court to dismiss xAI lawsuit over Apple partnership
OpenAI asks court to dismiss xAI lawsuit over Apple partnership
OpenAI argues xAI disclosures undermine antitrust claims over Apple deal

OpenAI asks court to dismiss xAI lawsuit over Apple partnership

By Akash Pandey
Sep 24, 2026
11:38 am
What's the story

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has requested a Texas federal judge to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit filed by Elon Musk's AI start-up, xAI. The request comes ahead of a trial scheduled for January. It argues that disclosures from xAI parent company SpaceX undermine claims that Apple's partnership with OpenAI excluded rivals. The case stems from allegations that Apple violated antitrust laws by exclusively integrating ChatGPT into its Apple Intelligence features on iPhones and other devices.

Defense strategy

Partnership with Apple was not exclusive, says OpenAI

OpenAI has denied any wrongdoing in the case, arguing that its partnership with Apple was not exclusive.

The company also contends that evidence from Musk's SpaceX, which went public in June, contradicts xAI's claims of competitive harm.

SpaceX's initial public offering registration statement is "replete with disclosures diametrically opposed" to xAI's claims, OpenAI said in its court filing.

Notably, X has already reached a settlement with Apple.

Antitrust defense

OpenAI denies having monopoly power

OpenAI has also denied having monopoly power, a key requirement to prove antitrust violations.

The company said Apple's integration of ChatGPT was slow in early 2025, which did not indicate a chatbot monopoly among iPhone users.

"We cut its forecast for the number of incremental logged-in weekly active users that it expected to obtain as a direct result of the integration," OpenAI said.

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Information

Apple's integration of ChatGPT was underperforming, claims OpenAI

OpenAI also claimed that by the time Musk sued the AI company, it was clear Apple's integration of ChatGPT was underperforming. It also said this was a far cry from the monopoly scenario imagined in xAI's lawsuit.

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