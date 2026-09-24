OpenAI asks court to dismiss xAI lawsuit over Apple partnership
What's the story
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has requested a Texas federal judge to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit filed by Elon Musk's AI start-up, xAI. The request comes ahead of a trial scheduled for January. It argues that disclosures from xAI parent company SpaceX undermine claims that Apple's partnership with OpenAI excluded rivals. The case stems from allegations that Apple violated antitrust laws by exclusively integrating ChatGPT into its Apple Intelligence features on iPhones and other devices.
Defense strategy
Partnership with Apple was not exclusive, says OpenAI
OpenAI has denied any wrongdoing in the case, arguing that its partnership with Apple was not exclusive.
The company also contends that evidence from Musk's SpaceX, which went public in June, contradicts xAI's claims of competitive harm.
SpaceX's initial public offering registration statement is "replete with disclosures diametrically opposed" to xAI's claims, OpenAI said in its court filing.
Notably, X has already reached a settlement with Apple.
Antitrust defense
OpenAI denies having monopoly power
OpenAI has also denied having monopoly power, a key requirement to prove antitrust violations.
The company said Apple's integration of ChatGPT was slow in early 2025, which did not indicate a chatbot monopoly among iPhone users.
"We cut its forecast for the number of incremental logged-in weekly active users that it expected to obtain as a direct result of the integration," OpenAI said.
Information
Apple's integration of ChatGPT was underperforming, claims OpenAI
OpenAI also claimed that by the time Musk sued the AI company, it was clear Apple's integration of ChatGPT was underperforming. It also said this was a far cry from the monopoly scenario imagined in xAI's lawsuit.