OpenAI signs 25-year Georgia Power deal for 3,200-megawatt Effingham facility
Business
OpenAI just signed a 25-year agreement with Georgia Power to fuel its new AI facility in Effingham County.
The company is expected to need about 3,200 megawatts of electricity and even help supply up to 1,000 megawatts back to the grid during peak times.
This really shows how much energy AI technology is starting to need.
OpenAI pledges $80 million, $71 million Codex credits
OpenAI isn't just plugging in: they're putting $80 million into community projects based on what locals want, plus offering up to $71 million in Codex credits for students at Georgia's colleges and tech schools.
Thousands of jobs are expected, along with big tax boosts for the area.
OpenAI will also cover all infrastructure costs for the project, aiming for long-term benefits for the region.