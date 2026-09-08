OpenAI signs multi-year deal with Firmus for Malaysian data centers
OpenAI signed a multi-year deal with Australian tech company Firmus for serious computing muscle at two Malaysian data centers.
This move ramps up Firmus's contracted capacity across customers to over 900 megawatts and makes OpenAI an anchor customer, all to keep up with the growing demand for smarter AI like OpenAI's latest model, Astra.
Firmus valued above $10.5 billion
Firmus was valued at above $10.5 billion in its last fundraising and backed by NVIDIA, Jane Street, Blackstone funds and Coatue Management.
Their Malaysian centers will run on NVIDIA's next-generation Vera Rubin processors, helping expand advanced tech across Asia-Pacific.
While Malaysia's data center boom is raising some concerns about energy use, its rapid buildout has drawn scrutiny over electricity and water use.