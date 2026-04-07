OpenAI suggests public fund, robot taxes to tackle AI disruption

OpenAI , the leading artificial intelligence (AI) research lab, has proposed a series of sweeping policy changes to deal with the economic and social challenges posed by superintelligent machines. The proposals include a public wealth fund, taxes on automated labor, and a potential four-day workweek. The company believes these changes are necessary as we transition toward superintelligence—AI systems that could outperform even the smartest humans even when they are assisted by AI.

Policy goals Trialing 4-day workweeks OpenAI has proposed several ideas to mitigate the risk of job and industry disruption due to AI. One key proposal is a public wealth fund, where lawmakers and AI companies would invest in long-term assets related to the AI boom. The returns from this fund would be distributed directly to citizens. Another suggestion is for governments to incentivize employers into trialing four-day workweeks with no pay loss, along with "benefits bonuses" linked to productivity gains from AI tools.

Tax reforms Robot taxes OpenAI also advocates for modernizing the tax system, shifting the tax base from labor income and payroll taxes to corporate income and capital gains. This is in light of potential job losses due to AI. The company also proposes robot taxes, which would be paid by robots into the same systems as humans they replace. This idea was proposed by Microsoft founder Bill Gates in 2017.

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Infrastructure needs Expand US electricity grid OpenAI also calls for the rapid expansion of the US's electricity grid, which is already under pressure from a surge in data center construction and energy demand for training more powerful AI models. The company hopes to ensure that economic power and opportunity don't become too concentrated as AI continues to reshape work and production.

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