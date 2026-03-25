OpenAI to hire 3,500 new employees this year Business Mar 25, 2026

While many tech companies are cutting jobs, OpenAI is gearing up to almost double its team, going from 4,500 to about 8,000 employees by the end of this year.

The big hiring push comes as competition heats up with Anthropic, and OpenAI wants to boost its product development and sales teams, especially for business clients.