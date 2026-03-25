OpenAI to hire 3,500 new employees this year
Business
While many tech companies are cutting jobs, OpenAI is gearing up to almost double its team, going from 4,500 to about 8,000 employees by the end of this year.
The big hiring push comes as competition heats up with Anthropic, and OpenAI wants to boost its product development and sales teams, especially for business clients.
OpenAI reorganizes to better compete with Anthropic
Anthropic's enterprise tool Claude Code has been making waves, prompting OpenAI to rethink its strategy.
OpenAI's CEO of applications, Fidji Simo, recently told staff the company is undergoing a major reorganization.
Even though OpenAI has questioned some market data showing businesses prefer Anthropic, they are taking the challenge seriously and making moves to stay ahead.