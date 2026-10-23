OpenAI trims valuation goal by $150 billion to $1.25 trillion
OpenAI just trimmed its valuation goal by $150 billion, bringing it down to $1.25 trillion as it moves closer to finalizing a funding round of up to $30 billion.
The move comes while investors from the United Arab Emirates and Coatue lead the charge, and OpenAI eyes a possible IPO in the near future.
Investors cautious about AI compute costs
Investors are getting cautious about how much it costs to build cutting-edge AI, especially all that pricey computing power.
With tech giants like Meta and Tesla reporting mixed results, there's more pressure on AI companies to prove they can turn big investments into real profits.
Still, OpenAI's ambitious plans include spending around $600 billion on computing by 2030, so they're definitely not slowing down.
Private valuations fluctuate, AI outlook strong
Even though the valuation dropped, it doesn't mean things are looking bleak for OpenAI.
Private company values shift based on lots of factors like market demand and deal terms, and the valuation target has been lowered from $1.4 trillion to $1.25 trillion.
The outlook for AI is still huge; this is just part of finding the right balance with investors.