OpenAI's $10B valuation: PE firms to invest in AI startup
OpenAI, the brains behind ChatGPT, is in advanced talks with big private-equity players such as TPG Inc., Bain Capital and Brookfield Asset Management.
Together, they're planning a joint venture aimed at rolling out OpenAI's enterprise tools across these firms' portfolio companies.
The private-equity investors would commit about $4 billion against a proposed pre-money valuation of roughly $10 billion — implying roughly 29% post-money ownership (4/14 28.6%).
The goal is to integrate AI into business operations
The main idea is to help companies use OpenAI's tech to make things like accounting and IT run smoother and faster.
With rivals such as Anthropic also making moves in this space, it's all about getting AI into more businesses quickly.
OpenAI's revenue and valuation insights
OpenAI's annualized revenue from enterprise clients has reached $10 billion, and its overall valuation is reported to range from $730 billion to $840 billion.