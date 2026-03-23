OpenAI's $4B funding round led by TPG, Bain, Advent, Brookfield Business Mar 23, 2026

OpenAI, the team behind ChatGPT and Frontier, is close to striking a deal with private equity giants like TPG, Bain Capital, Advent International, and Brookfield Asset Management.

Together, these firms would invest $4 billion to help OpenAI get its enterprise AI tools out to more businesses.

In return, they'll get equity stakes and seats on the board of the new venture.