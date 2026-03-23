OpenAI's $4B funding round led by TPG, Bain, Advent, Brookfield
OpenAI, the team behind ChatGPT and Frontier, is close to striking a deal with private equity giants like TPG, Bain Capital, Advent International, and Brookfield Asset Management.
Together, these firms would invest $4 billion to help OpenAI get its enterprise AI tools out to more businesses.
In return, they'll get equity stakes and seats on the board of the new venture.
TPG is the anchor investor
TPG is reportedly the anchor investor and is expected to commit the largest share; the participating firms would together invest about $4 billion, while the others join as co-founders.
Investors will get preferred equity (think: priority returns and some protection if things go south) plus early access to OpenAI's latest enterprise tech.
OpenAI already has enterprise customers across various industries
The big goal here is to speed up how companies use AI at work, especially before possible IPOs as early as 2026.
OpenAI already works with names like Uber, Oracle, State Farm, and HP.
This new venture will target industries like airlines, hospitals, retail, and logistics, offering custom AI solutions through Forward Deployed Engineers.