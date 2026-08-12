OpenAI's 'Friction' email lets staff report workplace bottlenecks to leadership

The system has already helped fix real issues, like improving the process for granting API credits and testing a new parking system for employees with long commutes.

When Fidji Simo was CEO of Applications in 2025, she made it even more open by gathering feedback from employees and sharing monthly Slack updates so employees could track progress on reported concerns.

Even after Simo left last month, Friction is still going strong, kind of like Amazon's famous "Jeff B escalations," where big problems go straight to the top to get solved fast.