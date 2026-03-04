OpenAI's GPT lead jumps to Anthropic amid subscriber exodus

Schwarzer's role at OpenAI and the ethics of AI

Schwarzer played a big role at OpenAI—he led work on key AI models like o1 and o3, delivered several models including GPT-5, 5.1, 5.2, and 5.3-Codex, and helped shape their approach to reasoning and reinforcement learning.

His switch highlights the growing debate over ethics in AI, especially since Anthropic rejected an update to its contract with the Pentagon because of concerns about surveillance and autonomous weapons.