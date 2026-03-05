OpenAI's hiring spree continues, with salaries hitting the stratosphere

Research Scientists top the charts with $245K-$685K salaries. Hardware Engineers and Data Science staff aren't far behind, with pay stretching up to $555K and $405K. Even non-coding roles like Product Managers can make over $300K. And that's just base pay—employees reportedly get around $1.5 million a year when you count stock awards.

AI skills are in huge demand globally

It's a clear sign: AI skills are in huge demand globally, and companies like OpenAI will pay whatever it takes to get the best people—even when they say they're slowing down hiring.

If you're eyeing an AI career, these numbers show just how competitive (and rewarding) it can be right now.