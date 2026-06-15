OpenAI's Sam Altman postpones Seoul visit citing unavoidable personal reasons
Business
OpenAI's Sam Altman has postponed his planned visit to South Korea, citing "unavoidable personal reasons."
The news dropped on June 12 via OpenAI Korea.
His stop in Seoul was part of a bigger Asia tour and included meetings with top tech players like Samsung Electronics, Naver, and Kakao.
Sam Altman's Korea AI talks postponed
Altman was set to meet Kakao's CEO Chung Shin-a and have talks with Samsung Electronics and Naver executives about possible AI partnerships.
While the meetings are off for now, OpenAI made it clear that South Korea is still a key market for it, especially since local giants like Samsung, Kakao, and Naver are investing heavily in AI innovation.