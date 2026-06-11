Opendoor winds down India operations, cuts about 250 jobs
Business
Opendoor, the US real estate platform, is winding down its India-based operations and letting go of about 250 employees.
CEO Kaz Nejatian shared the news on June 11, explaining that since Opendoor's customers are in America, it makes sense to move these roles back home.
Opendoor offers severance and transition support
Nejatian made it clear this isn't about poor performance. He called the affected team "excellent people" and urged local companies to hire them.
The change comes as Opendoor shifts toward AI-powered systems and U.S.-based teams, making some jobs in India redundant.
Severance packages and support are being offered, with a small group staying on to help with transitions.