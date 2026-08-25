US sanctions 4 India-based firms over Iranian oil trade

The US State Department has accused Portease Partners LLP of facilitating multiple shipments of Iranian petrochemical products to India.

Two Indian nationals, Indrismiya Asharafmiya Shekh and Harish Ramchandra Rangi, are said to be designated partners in this company.

Sadashiva Overseas Limited has also been targeted for importing around $69 million worth of Iranian-origin petroleum products from several companies between February 2024 and June 2025.