Oppenheimer sets $190 target in SpaceX's 1st global brokerage coverage
Business
SpaceX just got its first global brokerage coverage ahead of its market debut in June 2026, with Oppenheimer setting a $190 price target, 41% higher than the expected $135 launch price.
Analyst Timothy Horan thinks SpaceX could reach a massive $2.5 trillion market cap in the next 12-18 months (i.e., by mid- to late-2027), thanks to its unique mix of AI and aerospace tech.
SpaceX targets $10 trillion by 2035
Oppenheimer sees Starlink as SpaceX's main moneymaker, with more growth coming from AI projects like xAI.
The company is aiming for huge, low-cost satellite networks and orbital infrastructure, targeting a $10 trillion market by 2035.
Horan also expects strong demand for SpaceX shares after the IPO, especially from retail investors and quick index inclusion.