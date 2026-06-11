Oppenheimer sets $190 target in SpaceX's 1st global brokerage coverage Business Jun 11, 2026

SpaceX just got its first global brokerage coverage ahead of its market debut in June 2026, with Oppenheimer setting a $190 price target, 41% higher than the expected $135 launch price.

Analyst Timothy Horan thinks SpaceX could reach a massive $2.5 trillion market cap in the next 12-18 months (i.e., by mid- to late-2027), thanks to its unique mix of AI and aerospace tech.