OPPO is merging its India operations with Realme
OPPO is beginning a phased integration of Realme's India operations to cut costs as the smartphone market slows down.
Staff in sales, support, and service have been asked to step down, while OPPO's marketing and after-sales infrastructure is expected to take on a larger share of combined operations.
Realme's response to the layoffs
The backend stuff (like logistics) is getting merged, but both brands will still look separate on the outside.
Realme says these layoffs are part of a regular "ongoing organizational optimization" and not about other brands.
They also promise your phones, stores, and service won't be affected—and now you'll get access to OPPO's bigger support network.
Will you still see both brands in stores?
Even though they're blending teams behind the scenes, Realme and OPPO will keep their own identities in stores—so you'll still see both names on shelves!