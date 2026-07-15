OPPO to withdraw OnePlus from markets outside China by 2027
Business
Big news for OnePlus fans: OnePlus is set to leave all global markets outside China by 2027 as part of a major shake-up by its parent company, OPPO.
The exit will start right away in the US and Europe, while India gets a little more time before OnePlus says goodbye there too.
Realme and OPPO refocus on Europe
OPPO is overhauling its brands due to financial pressures and tougher conditions worldwide.
Realme will shift focus from China to northern Europe, and OPPO itself will target central Europe.
With sales dropping and competition from Apple and Samsung heating up, especially for budget models like the Nord series, Chinese smartphone makers are rethinking their game plan.