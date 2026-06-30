Optiemus Electronics, China's Quectel to manufacture wireless modules in Noida
Business
Optiemus Electronics is teaming up with China's Quectel to start making advanced wireless modules (think 5G, 4G, and automotive tech) right here in Noida.
The goal? To boost India's role in the global connected devices market and help make supply chains more resilient.
Collaboration aligns with Make in India
These modules will power everything from smart cars and factories to energy grids and telecom networks.
Ashok Gupta from Optiemus says this move supports next-gen connectivity for India while backing the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) mission.
Quectel's Dinesh Patkar added that the collaboration aligns with the Government of India's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives by promoting localisation, innovation, and sustainable growth.