Optiemus Electronics, China's Quectel to manufacture wireless modules in Noida

Collaboration aligns with Make in India

These modules will power everything from smart cars and factories to energy grids and telecom networks.

Ashok Gupta from Optiemus says this move supports next-gen connectivity for India while backing the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) mission.

Quectel's Dinesh Patkar added that the collaboration aligns with the Government of India's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives by promoting localisation, innovation, and sustainable growth.