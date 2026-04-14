Optimism over US and Iran cease-fire boosts gold and silver Business Apr 14, 2026

Gold and silver prices just got a boost, thanks to some optimism around possible cease-fire talks between the US and Iran.

Gold went up 0.65% to about $4,800 an ounce, while silver climbed nearly 1% to $76.49.

This rebound follows a recent dip, even with the US Navy blockading the Strait of Hormuz, hinting both countries might be leaning toward diplomacy.