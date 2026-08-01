Optimystix Entertainment opens 1st-ever IPO on August 7 seeking ₹107.88cr
Business
Optimystix Entertainment, the team behind hits like Comedy Circus and Crime Patrol, is opening its first-ever IPO on August 7.
They're aiming to raise ₹107.88 crore to fuel business expansion and other corporate purposes.
Offer includes 50L new, 12L existing
The offer includes 50 lakh new shares plus 12 lakh existing shares from founder Vipul D Shah, priced at ₹165 to ₹174 each.
Optimystix plans to use the funds for business expansion and other corporate purposes.