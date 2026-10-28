Options premium turnover across NSE BSE jumps 43% in October
Business
Options trading in Indian stock markets in October saw daily premium turnover across the NSE and the BSE soaring 43% from last month.
The number of daily contracts also shot up by 39%, bouncing back after a slow quarter, thanks mostly to fresh market volatility shaking things up.
BSE premium turnover rises 61%
The BSE saw the biggest boost, with premium turnover jumping 61%, its highest ever, while the NSE grew by 34%.
Average daily contracts on the BSE even overtook the NSE, showing how traders are switching things up.
Meanwhile, regular cash market volumes stayed pretty quiet, and even commodity futures dipped, highlighting how options are now grabbing all the attention when markets get unpredictable.