Oracle and other firms to cut staff amid AI investments

Oracle is preparing more job cuts after already letting go of 21,000 employees this year, even as it spends billions on cloud and AI upgrades.

Pinterest is also restructuring teams to boost its AI-driven products.

Over at eBay, 198 jobs will be cut as part of a San Francisco office closure.

Emerson plans to reduce its workforce by 139 people, while Gerresheimer will let go of 139 staff in New Jersey and 171 in Illinois.