Oracle and other firms to cut staff amid AI investments
Some big names, Oracle is reportedly preparing another round of layoffs before September 1, 2026, Pinterest, eBay, Emerson, and Gerresheimer, are set to lay off workers in September 2026.
The main reasons? Companies are shifting their focus to AI investments, closing facilities, and moving resources around as they rethink priorities.
Oracle, Pinterest, eBay, Emerson, Gerresheimer layoffs
Oracle is preparing more job cuts after already letting go of 21,000 employees this year, even as it spends billions on cloud and AI upgrades.
Pinterest is also restructuring teams to boost its AI-driven products.
Over at eBay, 198 jobs will be cut as part of a San Francisco office closure.
Emerson plans to reduce its workforce by 139 people, while Gerresheimer will let go of 139 staff in New Jersey and 171 in Illinois.