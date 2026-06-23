Oracle cuts 21,000 jobs as AI adoption trims workforce Business Jun 23, 2026

Oracle just cut 21,000 jobs in the past year, dropping its workforce from 162,000 to 141,000.

The company says these layoffs are partly because it is using more artificial intelligence (AI) across its operations.

As Oracle put it in its SEC filing, "the adoption and deployment of AI technologies across our operations have resulted, and may continue to result, in reductions to our workforce."