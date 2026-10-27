Oracle expands NVIDIA partnership to build Vera Rubin multi-gigawatt infrastructure
Oracle is teaming up even more closely with NVIDIA to boost its AI power, rolling out new hardware from Google, too, and plans to offer chips from Cerebras Systems.
The big plan? Build out massive AI infrastructure using NVIDIA's latest Vera Rubin servers: think multi-gigawatt scale.
While they're keeping the money details private, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has previously said that Vera Rubin systems can generate up to $40 billion in revenue per gigawatt for the chipmaker.
Oracle diversifies AI hardware, $90-$95B capex
To make its AI setup even stronger, Oracle's adding Google's TPU chips and bringing in tech from SambaNova and Cerebras, especially for handling tricky inference tasks.
They are also swapping some NVIDIA networking gear for their own Acceleron chips.
Mahesh Thiagarajan, president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, said it is all about giving customers flexible, advanced AI tools, and with its capital spending target of about $90 billion to $95 billion for the 2027 fiscal year, they are clearly going big on this vision.