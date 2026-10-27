Oracle expands NVIDIA partnership to build Vera Rubin multi-gigawatt infrastructure

Oracle is teaming up even more closely with NVIDIA to boost its AI power, rolling out new hardware from Google, too, and plans to offer chips from Cerebras Systems.

The big plan? Build out massive AI infrastructure using NVIDIA's latest Vera Rubin servers: think multi-gigawatt scale.

While they're keeping the money details private, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has previously said that Vera Rubin systems can generate up to $40 billion in revenue per gigawatt for the chipmaker.