Oracle layoffs precede Hilary Maxson hire with $26 million equity Business Apr 13, 2026

Oracle just laid off a bunch of employees, with some affected workers and one former employee suggesting the layoffs mostly targeted midlevel managers and senior staff who had stock vesting coming up, right before bringing in Hilary Maxson as the new CFO.

The timing has people talking, especially since Maxson's compensation includes a $26 million equity grant while others are losing jobs.