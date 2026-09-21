Oracle layoffs: Severance terms emerge as India cuts affect 3,000
What's the story
Oracle has announced another round of layoffs as part of its global workforce reduction strategy. The latest cuts have hit India particularly hard, with an estimated 3,000 employees affected. The tech giant has not confirmed the number or responded to inquiries about the job cuts. This is Oracle's second major downsizing in India this year, following a massive restructuring in April that impacted around 12,000 employees.
Compensation terms
Severance package details for laid-off employees
Oracle is offering a severance package to its laid-off employees, based on their length of service. However, the payout will not exceed six months of base salary.
The package also cancels unvested stock awards and ends future corporate bonus eligibility.
Under the terms outlined in an internal document, employees get four weeks of base salary for their first completed year with Oracle. Each additional year adds another week but there's a ceiling of 26 weeks regardless of service length.
Financial implications
Equity awards and bonuses
The severance package also deals with equity awards separately.
Unvested stock options are canceled upon termination, while vested ones can be exercised for up to three months after termination.
As for bonuses, employees on sales or consulting plans may receive compensation already earned under the relevant terms.
However, those on corporate bonus programs will not be eligible for future payouts after their employment ends.
Plan termination
Employee Stock Purchase Plan (ESPP) implications
Oracle's Employee Stock Purchase Plan also ends with employment. Contributions made during the current offering period are usually refunded without interest through the final salary payment.
If employees leave during certain purchase windows, their contributions will be used to buy shares instead.
Commissions stop accumulating on the last working day but amounts already earned but unpaid remain payable under the applicable plan.