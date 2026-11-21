Oracle raises $20B for OpenAI deal to add 4.5 gigawatts
Oracle just locked in all the cash it needs for its big AI partnership with OpenAI, raising $20 billion to boost their US data center power by 4.5 gigawatts.
The news gave Oracle's stock a nice 3.3% bump after-hours and puts to rest any worries about funding their next-generation AI infrastructure.
Oracle says future vendor talks optional
The Abilene, Texas, campus, where OpenAI trained its GPT-6 Astra model, is almost finished, and another huge facility in Shackelford County is ready to start installing NVIDIA's latest technology soon.
With these expansions fully funded, Oracle says future vendor talks are optional, showing they're feeling confident about meeting the growing demand for AI power and storage.