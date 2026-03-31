Oracle rises after layoffs as investors back AI cloud strategy Business Mar 31, 2026

Oracle's stock just climbed more than 2.4% to about $142, even though the company recently announced layoffs.

Investors seem to be looking past the job cuts, focusing instead on Oracle's push into artificial intelligence and cloud services, areas that are key for future growth.

Despite being down nearly 27% year-to-date, this jump shows people still believe in Oracle's plan to get more efficient and profitable.