Oracle rises after layoffs as investors back AI cloud strategy
Oracle's stock just climbed more than 2.4% to about $142, even though the company recently announced layoffs.
Investors seem to be looking past the job cuts, focusing instead on Oracle's push into artificial intelligence and cloud services, areas that are key for future growth.
Despite being down nearly 27% year-to-date, this jump shows people still believe in Oracle's plan to get more efficient and profitable.
Oracle launches federal AI data platform
Oracle is doubling down on its AI and cloud game, rolling out a new AI Data Platform for US federal agencies and teaming up with Veritone to attract big clients.
These moves are helping Oracle stand out in a crowded tech field.
Analysts remain upbeat, too (a Strong Buy rating hints at over 70% potential upside), so there is real hope that Oracle's strategy will pay off in the long run.