Oracle's Larry Ellison loses $11 billion in a day
What's the story
Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle, has witnessed a massive drop in his net worth. A recent report by Fortune revealed that Ellison's wealth took a hit of $10.9 billion in just one day. The decline was triggered by a selloff in Oracle shares, which have been on a downward trend amid concerns over the company's heavy spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and rising debt levels.
Wealth impact
Ellison's net worth drops to $139 billion
Ellison's net worth has plummeted to $139 billion, according to Bloomberg data.
The decline in his wealth has pushed him down the list of the world's richest people, below several members of the Walton family who are heirs to Walmart fortune.
The slump sharply reverses Oracle's September 2025 rally, when surging AI and cloud demand propelled the stock to record highs and briefly vaulted Ellison past Elon Musk to become the world's richest person.
Market fluctuations
Oracle shares hit lowest since January 2024
Oracle shares have dropped some 7.5% to about $102 per share, their lowest since January 2024. The stock has now fallen roughly 47% over the past year.
A major reason for this hit to Ellison's wealth is his massive ownership stake in Oracle, about 40%. This means that any fluctuation in the company's market value directly impacts his net worth.
Growth strategy
Oracle's aggressive AI push and debt concerns
Oracle has been aggressively expanding its AI capabilities, investing heavily in data centers, chips, and cloud infrastructure.
However, this growth strategy has also led to significant debt levels and negative free cash flow.
In fiscal 2026 alone, Oracle's capital expenditure was around $55.7 billion amid growing concerns over profitability and cash flow sustainability.