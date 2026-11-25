Ellison's net worth has plummeted to $139 billion, according to Bloomberg data.

The decline in his wealth has pushed him down the list of the world's richest people, below several members of the Walton family who are heirs to Walmart fortune.

The slump sharply reverses Oracle's September 2025 rally, when surging AI and cloud demand propelled the stock to record highs and briefly vaulted Ellison past Elon Musk to become the world's richest person.