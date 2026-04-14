Oracle secures Bloom Energy 2.8GW amid March 24 job cuts Business Apr 14, 2026

Oracle's March 24 job cuts may have affected as many as 30,000 employees, but it's not slowing down on tech upgrades.

The company is doubling down on artificial intelligence by teaming up with Bloom Energy to power its data centers, securing up to 2.8 gigawatts of electricity from fuel-cell systems.

With AI workloads demanding more energy, Oracle already has 1.2 gigawatts lined up for US projects through 2027.