Oracle to run TikTok in US under 'Project Texas' Business Sep 20, 2025

Oracle, along with investment firms Silver Lake and Andreessen Horowitz, is set to take control of TikTok's US business in a deal valued at $35-40 billion.

This move drops Chinese parent ByteDance's ownership below 20%, as required by the 2024 US law that requires ByteDance to divest or face a ban.

The new US-based TikTok will be operated by the new US-based entity, still using ByteDance's recommendation algorithms but with Oracle hosting American user data under "Project Texas."

After this, ByteDance would no longer operate the app or handle its algorithm in the US.