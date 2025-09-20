New GST system starts Monday: What to know

CBIC updated annual GSTR-9 form

The goal? Make taxes simpler and easier to follow for everyone—from businesses to shoppers.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman led the approval at the latest GST Council meeting.

To get ready, the CBIC has updated the annual GSTR-9 form to help businesses report their input tax credit more smoothly for this financial year.

Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the GST reform as "one of the most significant economic overhauls in independent India," saying it should boost exports and streamline the economy.