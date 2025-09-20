New GST system starts Monday: What to know
Big update coming—India is rolling out a new GST system on September 22, 2025 (Monday).
The old four-slab tax rates are being swapped for just two main ones: 5% and 18% on most things you buy or use.
Luxury goods will see a steep 40% tax, while tobacco sticks with its usual high rate of 28% plus cess.
CBIC updated annual GSTR-9 form
The goal? Make taxes simpler and easier to follow for everyone—from businesses to shoppers.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman led the approval at the latest GST Council meeting.
To get ready, the CBIC has updated the annual GSTR-9 form to help businesses report their input tax credit more smoothly for this financial year.
Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the GST reform as "one of the most significant economic overhauls in independent India," saying it should boost exports and streamline the economy.