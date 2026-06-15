Oracle to train 300,000 in Uttar Pradesh by 2029
Business
Oracle is joining hands with the Uttar Pradesh State Skill Development Mission to train 300,000 students and professionals by 2029.
The focus? Building skills in AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data science, so more students and professionals in Uttar Pradesh can land solid tech jobs and stay ready for a future driven by technology.
Oracle MyLearn offers 300+ free hours
Training will happen on Oracle's MyLearn platform, offering over 300 hours of free courses covering everything from basics to advanced topics like OCI, DevOps, and security.
Whether you're just starting out or looking to level up, you'll get a chance to earn official certifications and digital badges that actually count when applying for jobs.