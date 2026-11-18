Oregon startup Mueon raises $65 million to scale Cubelets
Mueon, a young Oregon startup, just scored $65 million in fresh funding to ramp up its Cubelets tech, modular, three-dimensional building blocks that integrate compute and memory that promise to make AI data centers up to 10 times more cost-efficient.
With more than $80 million raised in just more than a year, Mueon is moving fast to accelerate prototype development, system scaling, and top engineering hires.
Mueon Cubelets integrate compute and memory
Launched in 2025, Mueon's Cubelets combine computing power and memory into 3D blocks, letting data centers pack more punch without taking up extra space.
Co-founder and CEO Wilfred Gomes says this approach could break past old hardware limits and help reach massive computing power by teaming up with partners across tech and research.