Orient Bell reports ₹200.96cr for June quarter and ₹8.43cr profit
Business
Orient Bell Ltd. just posted some eye-popping numbers for the quarter ending June 2026.
Total Income From Operations jumped 43.31% to ₹200.96 crore, and net profit soared by a wild 1,378.39% to ₹8.43 crore (up from a loss of ₹0.66 crore last year).
In short: business is booming.
Orient Bell EPS ₹5.73 EBITDA ₹17.42cr
Earnings per share shot up to ₹5.73 from -₹0.45, and EBITDA more than tripled to ₹17.42 crore this quarter: clear signs Orient Bell is leveling up fast.
On top of that, shares have climbed 15.41% in six months and 28.63% in a year, showing investors are feeling good about where things are headed.