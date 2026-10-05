Orient Cables lists at ₹450, 65% above IPO price

The IPO of Orient Cables had received an overwhelming response from investors. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 182.762 times, non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed 115.63 times, and retail investors subscribed 30.548 times.

This broad-based demand explains the strong debut of the stock on its listing day.

However, it's important to note that subscription demand alone doesn't determine a stock's post-listing value.