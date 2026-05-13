Origin Lab raises $8 million seed to convert licensed game assets
Origin Lab just raised $8 million in seed funding, backed by Lightspeed Ventures and big names like Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin.
Their mission? To help AI labs tap into the massive trove of licensed video game assets, turning them into smart training datasets for building better world models.
Origin Lab lets studios earn revenue
By converting game assets into custom datasets, Origin Lab solves tricky data quality and licensing problems, making life easier for both AI labs and gaming companies.
Co-CEO Anne-Margot Rodde says video games are a hidden gold mine for AI training, and now studios can earn extra revenue while helping fuel smarter tech.
The startup is already working with labs like AMI Labs and Fei-Fei Li's World Labs, so expect more high-quality gaming data powering future AI soon.