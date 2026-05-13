Origin Lab raises $8 million seed to convert licensed game assets

Origin Lab lets studios earn revenue

By converting game assets into custom datasets, Origin Lab solves tricky data quality and licensing problems, making life easier for both AI labs and gaming companies.

Co-CEO Anne-Margot Rodde says video games are a hidden gold mine for AI training, and now studios can earn extra revenue while helping fuel smarter tech.

The startup is already working with labs like AMI Labs and Fei-Fei Li's World Labs, so expect more high-quality gaming data powering future AI soon.