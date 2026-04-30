Oriserve launches AI platform for banks financial services and insurers

Platform handled 1.5 billion conversations

Over 50 financial organizations are already using Oriserve's platform, which has handled a massive 1.5 billion conversations in more than 50 languages.

Companies like GroMo saw partner activation jump by 1.5 times with the multilingual voice bot, while Vodafone Idea boosted customer retention more than four times, showing how this tech is making a real difference for both businesses and their customers.