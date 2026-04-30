Oriserve launches AI platform for banks financial services and insurers
Business
Oriserve rolled out a new generative AI platform, built just for banks, financial services, and insurance companies.
Unlike old-school chatbots, this one actually helps boost revenue, not just answer questions.
Plus, it's designed to keep everything super secure and aligned with RBI rules and global data standards.
Platform handled 1.5 billion conversations
Over 50 financial organizations are already using Oriserve's platform, which has handled a massive 1.5 billion conversations in more than 50 languages.
Companies like GroMo saw partner activation jump by 1.5 times with the multilingual voice bot, while Vodafone Idea boosted customer retention more than four times, showing how this tech is making a real difference for both businesses and their customers.