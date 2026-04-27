Otto Sales AI scores $500,000 at SaaStock USA Austin event
Business
Otto Sales AI, founded this year by Mumbai-born Omkar Pandharkame, just scored $500,000 at the SaaStock USA 2026 Global Pitch Competition in Austin.
Competing against 100-plus AI and SaaS startups, Otto stood out to big-name investors like Backfuture VC and Quadri Ventures for its fresh take on sales tech.
Otto's voice-first CRM gives daily updates
Otto ditches old-school dashboards with a voice-first, self-driving CRM that gives sales reps daily personalized updates; no more manual data entry.
Its AI keeps track of emails, meetings, and market signals to build a smart "living memory" of every deal.
This sound-based approach could shake up how businesses manage sales worldwide.