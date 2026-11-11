Oura buying Counsel Health for $625 million by end 2027
Oura, the smart ring company, just announced it's buying AI-powered primary care startup Counsel Health for $625 million, with the deal set to close by the end of 2027.
This move comes after Oura hit pause on its big IPO plans indefinitely, citing "uncertainty in the IPO market."
Oura expands in-app AI health care
Counsel Health's chat-based doctor access has already been part of the Oura app since June, but now Oura is leveling up: think more preventive, acute, and chronic care options right in the app.
Counsel Health's CEO Muthu Alagappan will join as chief clinical AI officer, bringing his team along.
The goal? Combine smart ring data with advanced AI health care so Oura can stand out as competition heats up in wearable tech.