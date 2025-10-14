Smart ring maker Oura raises $900M at $11B valuation

Oura, a Finnish health tech company known for its innovative smart rings, has raised over $900 million in a new funding round. The investment was led by Fidelity Management & Research Company and saw participation from new investor ICONIQ as well as Whale Rock and Atreides. The latest round of funding brings Oura's valuation to an impressive $11 billion.

Leadership insight 'Funding reflects evolution of proactive health vision' Tom Hale, the CEO of Oura, expressed his thoughts on the new funding. He said it shows how far their vision of "proactive health" has come. Hale emphasized that it's not just about tracking sleep or heart rate anymore but also about helping people understand their bodies, make smarter lifestyle choices, and connect data with healthcare providers.

Business expansion Impressive sales figures and market dominance Oura has sold over 5.5 million smart rings since its inception, with more than half of those sales coming in the past year alone. The firm doubled its revenue in 2024 to over $500 million and is on track to exceed $1 billion in sales this year. According to IDC's report from last year, Oura commands over 80% of the smart ring market.