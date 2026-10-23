Oura sues Ultrahuman for damages and US Ring Pro ban
Business
Oura is taking Ultrahuman to court again, this time trying to stop the Ring Pro from being sold in the US
Oura says the Ring Pro copies its patented designs and tech, especially around batteries and sensors, and wants both money and a sales ban.
Oura names SVTronics as co defendant
This legal fight isn't new: Oura got Ultrahuman's older Ring Air banned in 2025.
Even though Ultrahuman had brought back a redesigned Ring Pro earlier this year before a US Customs win, Oura insists their core patents are still being ignored.
They've also named SVTronics, who builds the Ring Pro, as a co-defendant, showing just how serious they are about protecting their ideas in the smart ring race.