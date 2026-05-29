OurCoop triples Deborah Robinson's pay to £2.2m amid sales slump
Business
OurCoop, the member-owned retailer with 500 stores across England, just tripled CEO Deborah Robinson's pay to £2.2 million, even though company sales fell by 4.4% and profits nearly halved this year.
Her package included a salary bump, a £1.1 million bonus, and an extra £400,000 on top.
Members approve pay despite no profit-share
The company struggled with supply chain issues after a cyberattack and saw its debt rise to £36 million.
Despite this, 85% of members approved the executive pay hikes in May 2026.
Still, some members are upset about the lack of scrutiny for these payouts, especially since there was no annual profit-share for regular members this year.