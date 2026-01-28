Over 100 Indian AI founders move to US chasing bigger opportunities

Why are they leaving?

Investors say it's all about growth. Mohamad Faraz (Upsparks Capital) shared that five of his companies made the jump in the past year after struggling with fundraising in India.

Others like Blume Ventures and Elevation Capital have seen several startups do the same.

Meetstream.ai's Sidhdharth Sivasubramanian, who's moving this week, says about 20-30 peers left in the past year just to speed things up.