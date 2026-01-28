Over 100 Indian AI founders move to US chasing bigger opportunities
More than 100 Indian AI startup founders have already moved or are planning to relocate to the US, especially the San Francisco Bay Area.
They're drawn by better funding, faster decisions, and higher demand—even though US immigration rules are tighter these days.
Why are they leaving?
Investors say it's all about growth. Mohamad Faraz (Upsparks Capital) shared that five of his companies made the jump in the past year after struggling with fundraising in India.
Others like Blume Ventures and Elevation Capital have seen several startups do the same.
Meetstream.ai's Sidhdharth Sivasubramanian, who's moving this week, says about 20-30 peers left in the past year just to speed things up.
Smaller teams make moving easier
With leaner teams and less need for big offices, it's become much simpler for founders to pack up and head abroad.
This trend looks set to continue as more Indian AI entrepreneurs look for their big break in the US.