Over 100 Japanese firms expand GCCs in India driving innovation
Business
More than 100 Japanese companies are growing their Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India, diving into AI, engineering, cybersecurity, and product development.
These centers aren't just about back-end support anymore. They're now at the heart of tech innovation and shaping global business moves.
A big draw? India's huge pool of STEM grads (about 2.5 million to 2.8 million every year).
Bengaluru Hyderabad Pune attract Japanese capital
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, cities known for their strong tech communities and modern office spaces.
With Japanese capital flowing in, these centers are helping Indian and Japanese teams work more closely together on digital products and engineering projects.
It's a smart move that highlights India's rising status as a global tech hotspot.